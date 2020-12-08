Tuesday: Much colder morning, chillier afternoon

By Cutter Martin | December 8, 2020 at 4:44 AM EST - Updated December 8 at 4:44 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s cold and a little breezy this morning; making it feel even colder.

Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 50s by noon and peaks in the mid-50s by mid-afternoon in Savannah. It’ll be a little cooler north - lower 50s - and milder south - upper 50s - under lots of sunshine.

The temperature, quickly, tumbles into the 40s after sunset and many will record a freeze by sunrise Wednesday morning. The temperature will dip below freezing for a few quick hours along I-95 but may remain below freezing for five, or more, hours further inland.

A gradual warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon with temperatures peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Afternoon temperatures peak around 70° Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

The next chance of rain creeps in Sunday ahead of the next cold front and round of colder air.

Have a great day,

Cutter

