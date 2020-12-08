Tuesday: Much colder morning, chillier afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s cold and a little breezy this morning; making it feel even colder.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 50s by noon and peaks in the mid-50s by mid-afternoon in Savannah. It’ll be a little cooler north - lower 50s - and milder south - upper 50s - under lots of sunshine.
The temperature, quickly, tumbles into the 40s after sunset and many will record a freeze by sunrise Wednesday morning. The temperature will dip below freezing for a few quick hours along I-95 but may remain below freezing for five, or more, hours further inland.
A gradual warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon with temperatures peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Afternoon temperatures peak around 70° Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
The next chance of rain creeps in Sunday ahead of the next cold front and round of colder air.
