U-Haul trailer containing Army Awards stolen from service member in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An Army service member stationed out of Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah is now asking for your help tracking down a stolen U-Haul trailer containing personal belongings, including Army Service Awards.
According to the service member’s girlfriend, it disappeared sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning from the Georgetown area.
Along with Army service awards the trailer also contained:
-Two TVs (one brand new 70″)
-Unopened king size bed frame
-Brand new mattress
-Brand new TV stand (in unopened box)
-Marble Coffee Table
-Nearly all his clothing
-Military Dress Blues
-Personal pictures
-Christmas tree (in box)
-High School football scholarship letters
-College football pictures
-Dining ware/silverware.
-Army awards, certificates, records and memorabilia.
The stolen 6x12′ trailer has an image of Tucson Arizona on one side and Chattanooga Tennessee on the other.
The license plate number is: AY-43943.
Reference number: RV 1059 F
The girlfriend of the service member is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the recovery of the U-Haul with some or all personal items inside.
If you have any information your asked to call the Chatham County Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.