Work continues on overturned cargo ship in St. Simons Sound

Work continues on overturned cargo ship in St. Simons Sound
The first section of the overturned cargo ship Golden Ray is lifted from the waters around St. Simons Sound. (Source: St. Simons Sound Incident Response)
By WTOC Staff | December 8, 2020 at 12:18 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 12:46 PM

ST. SIMONS, Ga. (WTOC) -Work continues to remove the Golden Ray ship from Saint Simon Sound.

Crews are conducting hydrographic surveys of the environmental protection barrier put-in-place to limit debris in the water.

This way, responders are able to inform debris removal crews if anything goes wrong. So far, no marine life has been affected by the removal process.

Responders have found some debris pieces around the wreckage and shoreline.

They say if you find anything, you shouldn’t touch it. You can call the debris reporting hotline at (912) 955-5620.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.