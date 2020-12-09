GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Millen

MILLEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Millen.
The GBI says an investigation was requested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday after two deputy U.S. marshals and officers from the Millen Police Department were involved in a shooting that seriously injured a man.
The officers were searching for 29-year-old Larry Jackson, who had active warrants for a domestic dispute. According to the GBI, the officers had a “confrontation” after chasing Jackson on foot, which led to one of the U.S. marshals firing his gun, hitting Jackson.
As of Tuesday night, Jackson was listed in critical condition. No officers were injured.
The GBI says this is the 90th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020.
