SCCPSS board holding last meeting of 2020

“This is the most critical time we’ve ever had. I am so concerned that we have thousands and thousands of students that will be out of the classrooms for a year or more. I think we do have a huge crisis on our hands. So, it is a little disappointing to leave in the middle of this. I would’ve liked to have all of it solved and wrapped with a bow. I think there is a lot of work ahead for the board and I do consider our school system in crisis with so many students out of school,” said Julie Wade, SCCPSS School Board Member, District 1.