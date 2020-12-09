SCCPSS board holding last meeting of 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board will meet Wednesday for what will be their final meeting of 2020.
From the sudden closure of schools in March due to the COVID-10 pandemic to the challenges of reopening the schools this fall, some school board members say this year has been the most challenging.
Savannah-Chatham schools have a little more than a week left of this unconventional semester.
When the semester started in August, all students were still learning from home. In September, the school board voted to begin a phased approach to reopening its schools starting with the district’s least independent learners, as well as those in transition grades.
School Board Member Julie Wade says when students return to their classrooms after the winter break, more students and teachers will be joining them for in-person learning. But schools will still operate under the hybrid model where students remain home three days a week and only learn in-person two days a week.
After 10 years of service, Wade says she has decided not to run for another term and will not be returning as a school board member in January.
“This is the most critical time we’ve ever had. I am so concerned that we have thousands and thousands of students that will be out of the classrooms for a year or more. I think we do have a huge crisis on our hands. So, it is a little disappointing to leave in the middle of this. I would’ve liked to have all of it solved and wrapped with a bow. I think there is a lot of work ahead for the board and I do consider our school system in crisis with so many students out of school,” said Julie Wade, SCCPSS School Board Member, District 1.
According to the school board’s agenda, school board members will get an update on COVID-19 in the community and about the e-learning academy.
Wednesday’s school board meeting is set to begin at 2 p.m. For the full meeting agenda, click here.
