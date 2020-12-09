Wednesday: Freezing start, pleasant afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Today is a “First Alert Weather Day”; alerting you to the freezing temperatures this morning.
It’s a cold one - temperatures are in the low to mid-30s along the I-95 corridor and upper 20s to near 30° west of Interstate 95. Frost is widespread and heavy in many areas.
Under a mostly sunny sky, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 50s by noon; peaking in the upper 50s to mid-60s today. It’ll be mildest southwest of the Savannah Metro. The forecast remains dry.
This evening will be chilly, under a few high clouds. The temperature dips into the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday morning, but rebounds into the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon.
Low to mid-70s are forecast Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons as the next storm system and attached cold front moves its way in our direction.
Showers and storms roll through later Sunday and Monday followed by a substantial cool-down.
