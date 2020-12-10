Getting warm but not hot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lovely bright blue day with several of reaching 70 degrees by 2pm including Vidalia, Claxton, Hazlehurst, and Jesup. The first night of Hanukkah should be pleasant as well with temperatures around 60° at 5:21pm sunset.
Daybreak Friday 43 mostly sunny with some patchy fog, afternoon high 72 with sunshine.
Saturday morning lows in the upper 40s and middle 50s for the coast. There will be a more cloud coverage throughout the day but still dry, highs in the low to middle 70s.
We’re tracking a cold front that will move into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Sunday. Wake up temps will be in the middle 50s and afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Scattered showers possible with the passing front Sunday evening/night, then again on Monday as the first of a series of low pressure systems move across the Southeast.
After a weekend in the 70s, we cool back down to low 60s for highs.
Tuesday looks dry then another low pressure systems swings in Wednesday bringing with it clouds and possible light showers Wednesday afternoon.
