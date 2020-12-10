Visit Tybee gives tourism update at city council meeting, looks back on year

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a hard few months for the City of Tybee Island at the beginning of the pandemic.
“March and April were dreadful months and April was the worst month on record when generally it’s one of the best months on record,” said Joseph Marinelli, President of Visit Savannah and Visit Tybee.
However the President of Visit Savannah and Visit Tybee says things are improving. They’re seeing more people purchase vacation and short term rentals and hope to see that continue.
“Hotel motel tax collections have exceeded prior years from month to month to month and I expect that November will look very much the same so very very fortunate to have that rebound the way we have and I can tell you our Savannah numbers don’t look anything like our Tybee numbers do.”
Council also received an update on their dune vegetation. The city spent millions on revitalizing these areas.
The group in charge says the work is almost finished and they are now working on finishing restoring crossovers on the island.
“Council clearly should be very proud of this work. I would like resident to appreciate how everyone outside of Tybee looks to Tybee now as a model of getting it done,” said Alan Robertson with Coastal Resilience.
Council approved the second reading of a water restriction ordinance that would require new pools to be filled with water from another source than from the city’s water supply.
Council plans to continue discussions on short term rental vacations and possible changes to the city’s leash law.
