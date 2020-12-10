Multi-million dollar grant given to Innovation Incubator in Statesboro to help with entrepreneurships

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in January, we told you how the City of Statesboro and Georgia Southern University were relying on a federal grant to expand the Innovation Incubator in downtown -- a space where fledgling businesses can grow.
Thursday, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a multi-million dollar grant to the facility.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration said the Innovation Incubator is a prime example of what happens when a city and a university meld together to bring entrepreneurs to the community.
Following a tour of the Innovation Incubator, the EDA awarded the City of Statesboro, Georgia Southern University and the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority a $2 million grant to help innovation and entrepreneurship continue in the Statesboro community.
It was exciting news for many entrepreneurs at Thursday’s announcement.
“Number one, it’s going to bring more people to this facility. The increase of, hopefully, equipment that we get is going to continue to push us to think of other creative ideas and other business ideas that we can potentially make,” said entrepreneur Adam Tseng.
Adam Tseng’s energy is what EDA officials said is so refreshing to see, especially in the middle of a pandemic, when some businesses have had to close.
“Folks like innovators, entrepreneurs...that can come here, continue to work safely and stay healthy and really, not invigorate the economy, but keep the economy going in those little ways are really important,” said Communications Director Joel Frushone.
This is the second federal grant awarded for the incubator. EDA officials said there’s clearly a long-term plan to expand this facility, and they’re happy to be part of that growth.
