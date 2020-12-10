Savannah City Council discusses proposed 2021 budget

“This is not a stop-and-frisk unit. This is not an algorithm unit that L.A. and some of these cities have done where that if a young man’s walking in their neighborhood, they are almost assured to be stopped by the police. We’re not talking about that. We’re talking about reaching out, identifying 50 or 100 to begin with, beginning a dialogue, offering them the chance for help, get your GED. We’ll even help you get a commercial drivers license, help clean up your record,” Brown said.