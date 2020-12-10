Savannah City Council discusses proposed 2021 budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council held their first public hearing Thursday to get feedback from citizens on the proposed 2021 budget.
Council will incorporate public feedback as they look to adopt the proposed $414 million budget before the end of the year.
No matter what’s approved before the end of this year, there will be budget adjustments going into the new year, as often as every three months according to Mayor Van Johnson.
That’s because the City’s finances will need to be adjusted as the local government continues to adjust to the pandemic’s effects on services and the local economy. There are issues Council is focusing on addressing with the new budget, like childhood poverty, income disparity and public safety.
In addition to focusing immediately on starting up an initiative similar to the Savannah Impact Program, city staff will also look at a violence interruption program, and what’s called a career criminal tracking unit. Interim City Manager Michael Brown explained.
“This is not a stop-and-frisk unit. This is not an algorithm unit that L.A. and some of these cities have done where that if a young man’s walking in their neighborhood, they are almost assured to be stopped by the police. We’re not talking about that. We’re talking about reaching out, identifying 50 or 100 to begin with, beginning a dialogue, offering them the chance for help, get your GED. We’ll even help you get a commercial drivers license, help clean up your record,” Brown said.
The next opportunity for the public to offer feedback on the proposed 2021 budget will be on Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.
