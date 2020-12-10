Savannah City Council votes 5-4 to rezone landfill site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council again considered a rezoning request of a landfill, and heard public feedback on the issue.
Managers of the property in question, the Superior Landfill on Little Neck Road, looked to rezone to Industrial Heavy to conform to Savannah zoning requirements.
The 5-4 vote was in favor of changing the zoning designation for the landfill, but it didn’t come without a lengthy conversation.
The public hearing featured several county and city residents opposed the zoning change, concerned with the odor and management of the site.
Among them was Chatham County Commissioner for that portion of the unincorporated county, Dean Kicklighter, who tried to appeal to Council on behalf of his constituents.
“You have no political obligations to those folks. But I’ve watched, all y’all seem like pretty great folks yourselves. And if you can just try to do the right thing for them and the right thing for the future Savannah residents, then just say no to this. I would appreciate it, thank y’all,” said Kicklighter to Savannah Council members.
Interim City Manager Michael Brown pointed out the issue at hand dealt with zoning only, and highlighted the advantage to the city gaining more control over the area.
“I-H is not a danger, it’s a plus. As you said, because it is a higher standard of operation, let’s make that clear,” said Brown.
Rezoning the land will give the City tens of thousands of dollars annually in property tax and state money for managing wastewater from the site.
Brown said, “We’re not doing this just for the money, we’re doing it to get the state fees that are mandated, to get the fees from it, obviously to get property taxes. But most importantly for it to be the prudent and environmentally responsible way for us to handle our waste.”
Residents of west Chatham commenting today said they will keep fighting after Council’s decision.
Mayor Van Johnson did encourage the site managers to build better relationships with those living around the landfill in the future.
