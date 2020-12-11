Accomplice pleads guilty in investigation of murdered Fort Stewart soldier’s wife

Stafon Jamar Davis, 28, of Savannah, recently pled guilty to premeditated murder and to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting death of Boykin. According to court documents, after killing Boykin by shooting her twice in the head, Davis contacted Devin Ryan, 30, of Hardeeville, S.C., who previously served prison time with him, to get help with getting rid of the car. The men met and Ryan set the car on fire.