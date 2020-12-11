Accomplice pleads guilty in investigation of murdered Fort Stewart soldier’s wife

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former federal inmate pled guilty to destroying evidence in connection to the 2018 murder of the wife of a Fort Stewart soldier.
Abree Boykin, 24, was killed on July 9, 2018, and there was a search for her Honda Accord that was stolen from her home.
Stafon Jamar Davis, 28, of Savannah, recently pled guilty to premeditated murder and to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting death of Boykin. According to court documents, after killing Boykin by shooting her twice in the head, Davis contacted Devin Ryan, 30, of Hardeeville, S.C., who previously served prison time with him, to get help with getting rid of the car. The men met and Ryan set the car on fire.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Ryan pled guilty in district court to use of fire in commission of a federal felony. He faces 10 years in federal prison.
“Ryan’s attempt to cover up a murder made an investigation more difficult, but because of the determination of FBI and Army Criminal Investigation Command investigators, the case was solved and he will go back to prison,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.
Both Ryan and Davis were on federal supervised release at the time of the crimes, and both are awaiting sentencing.
