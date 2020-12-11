Benedictine Cadets make donation to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This time of year several families in our area struggle to put food on the table, but especially this year.
The coronavirus pandemic has hit families hard, forcing some to make tough decisions, but America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is working to make sure no one is hungry.
But they can’t do it alone.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic BC cadets stepped up big to help their neighbors this holiday season.
“This food is critical for us and it’s always great nutritious types of food that we are now able to give right back out to the community so it is great. We are so appreciative of BC,” said Mary Jane Crouch, Executive Director of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.
A check for $9,500 is now in the hands of America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia in addition to a truck full of 17,800 canned goods. Cadets loaded up Friday morning with hopes of feeding hundreds this holiday season.
While they do a food drive every year, they knew it was more important this year with the pandemic and the postal worker’s drive canceled. The cadets stepped up to the challenge going door to door for donations and exceeded their goal by more than 12,000 items, something they were proud to do.
“We set our sights at 15,000 a little bit lower than usual because of the pandemic. We did not expect to be able to get as much as usual, that was simply not the case. We got far more than we have in previous years so this year it was incredibly important and we were able to meet that goal because a lot of people in our community are suffering because of the pandemic and we saw that suffering and we said we need to do something about it and we came out and we did it and I am very proud of my brothers,” said Cameron Landin, BC Cadet and Student Council Co-President.
Second Harvest’s executive director says with one dollar they can provide about six meals, so this donation will go a long way to helping families in our area who need a little extra support right now.
