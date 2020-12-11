Benedictine Cadets make donation to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

“We set our sights at 15,000 a little bit lower than usual because of the pandemic. We did not expect to be able to get as much as usual, that was simply not the case. We got far more than we have in previous years so this year it was incredibly important and we were able to meet that goal because a lot of people in our community are suffering because of the pandemic and we saw that suffering and we said we need to do something about it and we came out and we did it and I am very proud of my brothers,” said Cameron Landin, BC Cadet and Student Council Co-President.