CCSO confirms increase in COVID-19 cases at detention center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Friday confirming an increase of COVID-19 cases within the detention center.
They currently have 23 inmates and 18 staffers who are COVID-19 positive.
They say at this time only authorized personnel have access to the CCSO facilities and movement is limited within the jail. Fingerprinting and background services are suspended indefinitely and attorney meetings with detainees are virtual.
All arrestees are isolated for 14 days upon booking and tested for COVID-19. They say inmates are also tested upon request.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says they continue to work with the medical staff, the Centers for Disease Control, the Georgia Departments of Public Health, the GA Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, and Homeland Security.
