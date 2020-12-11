Chatham Apartments resident forced out moves into new apartment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have an update to a story we told you last week.
Gerrylyn Harvey moved into her new apartment this week.
She is one of about 30 people forced to move out of the low-income high rise Chatham Apartments ahead of the building sale to Savannah College of Art and Design.
Her new apartment wasn’t ready, so she had to move into an extended-stay motel.
A generous WTOC viewer paid the bill, and on Thursday Ms. Harvey received the keys to move into her new senior living apartment Live Oak Landing, off Wheaton Street.
She is among the first 16 residents to move into the affordable housing complex geared toward those who are 62 years old and older, said developer Bill Gross.
Ms. Harvey got the keys to her new apartment Yesterday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.