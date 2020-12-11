Chatham Apartments resident forced out moves into new apartment

Chatham Apartments resident forced out moves into new apartment
Gerrylyn Harvey moves into the new apartment at LIve Oak Landing in Savannah. She's among the first 16 residents to move in, including many who were forced out of the low-income high-rise Chatham Apartments, which sold to Savannah College of Art and Design last month. (Source: Provided by Bill Gross)
By Jessica Savage | December 11, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 10:15 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have an update to a story we told you last week.

Gerrylyn Harvey moved into her new apartment this week.

She is one of about 30 people forced to move out of the low-income high rise Chatham Apartments ahead of the building sale to Savannah College of Art and Design.

Her new apartment wasn’t ready, so she had to move into an extended-stay motel.

When WTOC met Ms. Harvey last week - she had been there a month and was worried she wouldn’t have enough money to make her weekly motel rent before her new apartment was ready.

A generous WTOC viewer paid the bill, and on Thursday Ms. Harvey received the keys to move into her new senior living apartment Live Oak Landing, off Wheaton Street.

She is among the first 16 residents to move into the affordable housing complex geared toward those who are 62 years old and older, said developer Bill Gross.

Ms. Harvey got the keys to her new apartment Yesterday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.