Coastal Health District preparing for COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is awaiting the final step for approval before being shipped across the country.
The Coastal Health District says they expect to receive the vaccine next week and begin administering it shortly after.
It’s still unknown how much vaccine will come here to the Coastal Health District, but we asked Doctor Davis how much vaccine they requested and while he didn’t give a total, he said it’s enough to cover tier one workers in the medical and dental field in addition to EMS and first responders not served by a hospital.
“I honestly don’t know exactly how much we’ll get, and I don’t know that the state knows exactly how much it will get, But I do know that we here in the Coastal area will be on the leading edge of the rollout in Georgia. I can tell you that,” said Dr. Lawton Davis.
Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District says that means we will have the vaccine next week and be prioritized in the state.
Good news, but before that, there’s a lot of work being done to prepare. They are working to register and schedule those in the first tier including the DPH staff.
“Not just being selfish with it but we’ll probably vaccinate some of our own people just to practice make sure we know how to get it out of the freezer thaw it, handle it and you know administer it but we would be hopefully putting it in the arms of other people within two to three days of the time we receive it.”
Though we do not know how much of the vaccine will head to the coast, Dr. Davis says whatever we get now will be given, as they have an allotment scheduled for the second dose separately.
He says after someone gets the shot, they will be observed, and then it takes about 10 to 12 days for an immune response. But the second dose is key.
“The reason the second dose is so important is that that’s sort of an extra boost to your immune system and that will assist in solidifying response and helping create long-term memory.”
While district staff is working around the clock to prepare for the highly anticipated delivery Dr. Davis say they want people to remember this is the first vaccine rollout of this size and magnitude.
“We will all be doing the very best we can. I am sure that Monday morning quarterbacking will go on. I will be a Monday morning quarterback of our operation. There will be things we say, ‘Gee we could have done that a little better’ but just remember that we’ll all be doing the very best we can to get this out as quickly and safely as possible in an organized manner so a little patience will go a long way.”
A few things to point out. This all is dependent on the availability of the vaccine and how much the state receives.
We are told long term care facilities will get the vaccine in a separate delivery from the health district.
Also while this is a step in the right direction, Dr. Davis, like so many others, is pleading with the public to continue wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing because he says the general public likely won’t be able to get the vaccine until late spring or even into the summer at best.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.