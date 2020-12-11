Former Ga. Gov. Sonny Perdue campaigning for Sen. David Perdue

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia is weeks away from the January senate runoff, and candidates are making stops all across the state.
In Wayne County, Senator David Perdue was scheduled to meet with residents but had to fly back to Washington, D.C. to vote on the defense bill.
Instead, the crowd heard from the senator’s cousin, former Georgia Governor, Sonny Perdue.
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue sought to energize Wayne County residents this Friday morning, campaigning for his cousin, Senator David Perdue.
A lively crowd greeted Secretary Perdue in Jesup, waving signs and shaking the secretary’s hand.
With less than a month left until the senate runoff, Secretary Perdue reminded voters what he believes could happen if opponent Jon Ossoff wins Georgia.
He said Americans will be faced with higher taxes, government-run health care and an open border.
Perdue also talked about the November election, and what he characterized as an unfair election system.
However, he hopes that frustration doesn’t stop people from exercising their right to vote.
“Some people even talked about boycotting the January election. That’s the worst thing they can do. Please don’t boycott. You know, if you don’t play, you don’t win. The way you play in this election is you vote,” said Sec. Perdue.
Secretary Perdue mentioned how Republicans take pride in voting in-person on Election Day, but as voting methods change, he said the party needs to adapt, encouraging voters to vote early or by absentee if they can’t make it to the polls.
