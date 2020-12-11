Mansion on Forsyth Park makes Cast Iron Skillet Baked Feta

By Cyreia Sandlin | December 11, 2020 at 10:55 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 10:55 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you want to impress your family and try something new in the kitchen, we have a delicious appetizer that comes together in less than 30 minutes.

WTOC Morning Break stopped by the 700 Kitchen Cooking School at the Mansion on Forsyth Park where Chef Jason Winn showed us how to make Cast Iron Skillet Baked Feta. Here’s the recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

Grape tomatoes* - 2 pints *cherry tomatoes or baby heirlooms also great choices

Garlic, minced - 1 tbs

Extra virgin olive oil - 1 tbs

Kalamata olives - 1/3 cup, drained

Artichoke hearts - 1 can, drained

Capers, drained - 2 tbs

Basil leaves - 1 grocery store package

Dried oregano - ½ tsp

Paprika - ½ tsp

Extra virgin olive oil - 1 tsp

Feta* - 5-8 oz (block style not crumbles or chunks)

METHOD:

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Split tomatoes in half lengthwise. In a cast-iron skillet, toss tomatoes with garlic and olive oil and place in the oven for 10 minutes. (no need to add salt as this is a briny dish.)

2. While cooking, split olives in half lengthwise, roughly chop artichokes and thinly slice basil and combine.

3. Mix oregano and paprika together into a ‘spice mix.’ Drizzle olive oil over feta and sprinkle spice mix evenly over the top.

4. Remove tomatoes from the oven and increase the temperature to 400°F. Add briny ingredients to tomatoes and mix with a large spoon.  Place feta on top and bake for 12-15 minutes until feta is soft. Serve immediately. (as it cools, the feta will begin to harden. It can be reheated, covered at 300°F for about 10 minutes)

Serve with your preference of pita chips, lavash crackerbread or crostini.

