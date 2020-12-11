Pile of railroad ties blocking business in Odum

ODUM, Ga. (WTOC) - The owner of a car dealership in Wayne County said she’s losing business over a pile of wooden railroad ties.
“Potential customers can no longer see the small business in a very small town,” said Dedra Stephens, owner of Your Choice Auto Group.
The dealerships is located off Highway 341 in Wayne County.
According to Stephens, she usually sees a lot of business at her lot.
“It’s a busy highway, and I’ve had customers as far as Atlanta that just pass by and saw a vehicle and bought it,” Stephens said.
Now, she said her business is suffering, not only due to the pandemic, but due to a pile of railroad ties placed by Norfolk Southern railroad company.
“They placed them directly in front of my retail car lot,” she said.
WTOC is told there’s about 2,000 railroad ties, and Stephens said she called the railroad company, who told her that once they remove the cross ties, it’s no longer their property.
Norlfolk Southern told Stephens it’s the subcontractor, National Salvage & Service Corporation’s property to deal with.
National Salvage and Service said the rail company drops the ties off somewhere that a salvage car can get to them to pick them up.
“Sometimes it’s not the best place to be that they put them in. That’s kind of where we’re in this situation,” said Chuck Morris, Railcar Logistics Coordinator.
WTOC’s Amanda Aguilar called the rail company to see if they could explain any policies about where they drop off rail ties, but hasn’t heard back.
Stephens has run her car lot in the same location for about four years, and said she’s never had this problem and hopes to get it solved soon.
When WTOC spoke to National Salvage, they said they are working on getting the ties removed. They said a car should arrive in about two weeks, and the removal process will take about two to four weeks.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.