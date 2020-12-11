Shifting Sands: Tech maps Ga. beaches

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - We spent some time on Tybee Island this week, talking to researchers about how the sand has already shifted after the last beach renourishment that’s not even a year old.
Flying the skies to map the sand below and how it moves and shifts.
“You can see things like tire marks on the vertical level you have a centimeter resolution as well as on the lateral level”
Skidaway Institute of Oceanography Researcher Claudia Venherm is getting the best resolution ever of our shifting sand with her drone, taking thousands of overlapping pictures.
“It’s such a new technology, it will probably show us some erosion that has been occurring in September and I don’t know if we would have captured that with pedestrian services,” Venherm said.
Researchers and residents used to map the beach by hand and some aerials - very time consuming.
UGA Skidaway Institute researcher Clark Alexander is heading up the project.
“Look at all the armoring. Everywhere you look there’s seawalls and groins. All the way down the front of the beach. Here’s second street, so even at that time that was a point that was rapidly eroding,” Alexander said.
Fast forward 90 years.
“Because it be done so rapidly, we can do these observations over and over again on time scale so we can understand what the impact of say a winter storm or a hurricane or just the average Nor’Easter we get along the beach,” Alexander said.
The ultimate goal of this project is a best use practice that other beaches could use like Jekyll Island and St Simons Island - they have major beach erosion issues. This could be used on really any beach along the East Coast.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.