SSU set to return to athletic competition, releases hoops schedules

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State Tigers are getting back in the game.
SSU released the men’s and women’s basketball schedules Friday afternoon, setting up their return to athletic competition.
The Tiger men and women will open their seasons on January 9, 2021 against Benedict, marking the school’s first athletic competitions since the SIAC suspended sports on March 12, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Teams will play a 12-game all-conference schedule this season. The Tigers’ men and women’s teams will trade hosting two conference games each weekend of January and February, playing each team in the SIAC’s Eastern Division twice. The season will culminate with the SIAC Championship Tournament in March.
No fans will be permitted at games, per SIAC protocols. Savannah State says they are currently working on a plan to livestream all home basketball games.
The school says all student-athletes will work inside a bubble when they return to campus, “similar to the NBA’s model.” SSU says regular COVID-19 testing will be administered, and the school’s full return to action plan will follow safety guidelines created by the CDC, NCAA, SIAC, and Savannah State COVID Task Force.
MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
