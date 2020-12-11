SVF holding ’Home for the Holidays’ free virtual concerts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate the holiday season this weekend with free virtual concerts.
The Savannah Voice Festival will perform “Home for the Holidays” featuring vocalists from around the world.
“Some of our festival artists are going to be joining us for almost a little holiday greeting card online. An hour-long music-making event that’s almost a little nostalgic but with of course our quarantine twist, so they’re home for the holidays in many, many ways,” said Maria Zouves, Executive Director for Savannah Voice Festival.
The Savannah Voice Festival will present “Home for the Holidays” on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Then, it will be replayed on Monday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. It’s free to stream and you can watch it at the Savannah Voice Festival’s website by clicking here.
