Thanksgiving holiday contributing to current spike in COVID-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Health District director Dr. Lawton Davis says he believes holiday travel and gatherings are partly to blame for the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the state, but adds cases were also already increasing before hand.
Friday’s state daily count is one of the fifth highest we’ve seen. Here in Chatham County, we’ve gone over 11,000 cases and more than 23,000 throughout the district.
Dr. Davis says this area is not immune to the recent spikes seen across Georgia and the rest of the country.
“We are beginning to see an increase. Several of our counties had either their single highest total or their second highest total since this has begun. In Chatham County specifically, we are seeing an increase. But we haven’t yet caught fire like say north Georgia may have,” Dr. Davis said.
One interesting piece of data to track here locally are the number of hospitalizations. Friday in Chatham County, 64 patients are in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.
The highest hospitalization number we’ve seen in Chatham County during the pandemic was back on July 27 with 161 patients.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.