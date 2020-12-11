‘This will not be a fast process’: McMaster discusses COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in S.C.

The governor discussed the phases of the vaccine rollout. He said those inoculated in Phase 1A will be workers and individuals in healthcare settings that are at the highest rate of catching COVID-19. That includes: physicians; nurses; physical therapists; speech pathologists; medical and nursing students; nursing home and long-term care facility residents and staff; first responders like EMTs, paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement who have face-to-face contact with possible coronavirus patients; and home health and hospice workers.