Warm weekend ahead of a cool down!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll see mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, with no rain. Dry weather extends into our evening with temperatures dropping back into the 50s just after sunset.
Tybee Tides: 11:13AM 0.2′I 4:56PM 7.7′ I 11:25PM -0.2′
Saturday morning won’t be quite as cool, with many communities waking up to temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with just a slight chance of rain, along with highs reaching the lower 70s.
This above-average trend continues into Sunday. The morning will be well-above average with sunrise temperatures in the mid 50s.
Highs reach the low to mid 70s Sunday afternoon ahead of a front that will move in late in the day. This front will bring in our next chance of rain late Sunday into Monday morning. Although the primary threat is rain, a thunderstorm or two will be possible. Rain moves offshore by the evening.
Tuesday morning will be much cooler with morning lows back in the lower 40s and highs on the lower 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
