Weekend weather should cooperate for outdoor activities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy Friday! After a foggy start, the sun took over and it’s been a lovely day with warm temperatures near 70, if not above for several cities including Claxton, Vidalia, Beaufort, and Savannah.
High pressure is in control and will be in control through most of the weekend before our next cold front rolls through. The rest of the evening will be calm and mostly clear with temperatures in the low 50s by 9pm.
We also have a celestial treat this weekend: the peak of the Geminid meteor shower. The prime hours to watch the Gemind activity are between 11pm and 4am; during these hours the radiant of the Geminid meteors will lie highest above the horizon. The moon will be a non-factor as it will be a slender crescent and will not rise until dawn.
There will be increasing high level clouds so no guarantee on seeing meteors tonight, plus we do we do have another chance at seeing that dense fog overnight through Daybreak Saturday, so please use caution on the roads.
Daybreak Saturday widespread middle 40s inland with low 50s for the islands. Clouds will begin to increase throughout the day but we remain dry, highs in the low 70s.
Sunday we wake up to 50s as the cold front slowly approaches from the west. Isolated showers in the afternoon for our inland counties but dry for the coast and Lowcountry. Afternoon highs will reach near 75° then be prepared for some evening overnight rain.
Monday that front will be nearly stationary over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry and kinda fizzles out, but right behind it, low pressure will zoom to the north of us and bring us cloudy skies and a 50% chance of rain; we could get up to a quarter of an inch in some cities, highs will be considerably cooler in the low 60s.
Next chance of rain comes Tuesday and Wednesday with a coastal trough and a weak cold front.
Boaters: Saturday: W winds 5kts, becoming S in the afternoon, seas 1 to 2ft with a chance of showers after midnight. Sunday: SW winds 5kt, seas 2ft with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
