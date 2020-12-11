Windsor Forest High School closed to in-person learning Dec. 14-18 due to positive COVID-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Windsor Forest High School will be closed for in-person learning next week, Dec. 14-18, due to confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among staff at the school.
All students will return to a virtual mode of learning beginning Monday. In-person learning is planned to resume for students enrolled in the hybrid learning option on January 11th, following the winter break.
SCCPSS says they have been working closely with local public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to isolate staff diagnosed with COVID-19 and identify close contacts. If a child has been identified as a close contact, school personnel will contact the family directly.
All areas of the school will be deep cleaned and disinfected while the building is closed.
Students should follow their normal instructional schedule and log on to itsLearning for classes during the closure next week.
Should families have any questions about assignments or instruction during the closure, please contact the child’s teacher.
The Windsor vs. Johnson High Basketball game that is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 11 has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.