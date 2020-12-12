Bluffton police warn residents of telephone/text scams

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Bluffton Police Department is urging citizens to stay cautious during the holiday season, as several scams have been reported in the area.
According to police, residents reported receiving phone calls and/or text messages from a “so-called diplomat,” who wants to deliver a large sum of money to person who has answered the phone. However, the individual requests a payment for the large sum of money to be delivered.
Tele-criminals are always looking for new avenues to steal money, police said.
The Bluffton Police Department offers these scam safety tips:
- Block unwanted calls and text messages. Take steps to block unwanted calls and to filter unwanted text messages.
- Don’t give your personal or financial information in response to a request that you didn’t expect. Legitimate organizations won’t call, email, or text to ask for your personal information, like your Social Security, bank account, or credit card numbers. If you get an email or text message from a company you do business with and you think it’s real, it’s still best not to click on any links. Instead, contact them using a website you know is trustworthy. Or look up their phone number. Don’t call a number they gave you or the number from your caller ID.
- Resist the pressure to act immediately. Legitimate businesses do not pressure their customers into quick decisions. Anyone who pressures you to pay or give them your personal information is a scammer.
- Never pay someone who insists you pay with a gift card or by using a money transfer service. And never deposit a check and send money back to someone.
- Before you do anything else, tell a friend, family member or neighbor about what happened. Talking about it could help you realize it’s a scam.
Call the Bluffton Police Department at 843-706-4550 (call 911 if it is an emergency) to report scams.
