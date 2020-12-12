Neighborhood association decorates Edgemere Sackville park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in eastside Savannah spent Saturday getting their neighborhood in the holiday spirit.
Edgemere Sackville Neighborhood Association (ESNA) decorated its newly built park, at the corner of Cedar and Delesseps Streets.
Volunteers put up garland, snowmen and other festive decorations.
The neighborhood association president said that even in the middle of a pandemic, he hopes the holiday decorations bring some sense of normalcy to the neighborhood.
“We’re in the holiday spirit, which is always at the end of the year. It’s like this whole nightmare is almost over,” said Sean Mannion, president of ESNA.
Neighborhood residents are also encouraged to take photos with the decorations, then use “#ESNA2020″ on social media for a chance to win a prize.
