Estill Police search for man following traffic stop

ESTILL, S.C. (WTOC) -Estill Police are looking for a man they say fled from a traffic stop on foot Thursday.
Police say Justin Golden attempted to evade a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of 3rd Street East and Liberty Avenue. He stopped the car and informed the officer of his suspended license. Golden then fled on foot after a brief exchange with officers.
Officers report that drugs packaged for sale and an unlawfully concealed pistol were located in the car.
Golden is now facing several charges. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Estill Police Department at 803-625-3699 or the Hampton County Dispatch.
