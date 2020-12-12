Savannah Police hold space heater drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police Department’s Eastside precinct is accepting donations of new and unused ceramic space heaters through the 17th of December.
The donations will help provide senior citizens and families in need of a safe source of heat.
We spoke with precinct captain George Gundich. Gundich says it’s the last cold snap that reminded him of why this drive is important to keep the community safe and warm this season.
“We forget about the other issues that we have,” said Captain Gundich. “People that can’t afford to heat their house properly or sometimes they just live in a drafty house where maybe the heater’s not sufficient or the heaters break and a lot of people at lower income have problems finding that heat source to make them comfortable through these months. With the cold starting to kick up, we wanted to make sure we think of them for the holidays and try to help them out with something we haven’t done before.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, donations made in-person at the eastside precinct must be collected by an officer.
SPD can also pick up the donation from your location. Click here for more information on how you can help.
