Savannah State holds make-up graduation ceremony for spring graduates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Another group of Savannah State graduates walked across the stage Saturday morning.
This group officially graduated in May, but at the time the University only held a virtual ceremony because of COVID-19.
For this graduating class of 2020, being able to physically walk across the stage and receive their diploma is something they all took pride in.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Isaiah Fields. “I worked hard for it and I did it for my mom and my two grandfathers.”
“It is an incredible experience.”
“It was like a dream.”
That’s after students officially graduated in May but could only enjoy the experience virtually.
“I’m originally from Atlanta Georgia and I still live in Atlanta Georgia,” said Angelica Williams. “I drove back to come here for the graduation, so I was excited that they were having this ceremony and I wouldn’t miss it for the world. I was ready to walk across the stage in my cap and gown.”
Williams among many others said it’s been a long time coming and to know that all of their hard work paid off is really what it’s all about.
“I came straight from Burkina Faso, which is the country right above Ghana in West Africa, straight to Savannah State,” said Nazil Compaore. “When I first got here I wasn’t speaking English at all, so at Savannah State I learned English here and I took my classes and I graduated,” he said. “It feels great, it’s an accomplishment and my mom came from West Africa just for the graduation so I feel really proud.”
