Warm weekend ahead of our next cool down!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloudy conditions continue though the evening with temperatures dropping back into the 60s. There will be a few light showers moving up the coast, but these shouldn’t put a big damper on evening plans.
Tybee Tides: 12:20AM -0.3′I 6:33AM 8.9′ I 1:06PM -0.1′
Temperatures won’t fall much overnight, with morning lows only in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll see mostly cloudy again on Sunday with temperatures reaching the mid 70s during the afternoon. That’s about ten degrees above average for this time of the year!
Monday morning will be even warmer, with most lows only reaching about 60 degrees at sunrise. The early morning commute looks mostly dry, but a band of showers could move in late morning into Monday afternoon. Temperatures will once again reach the lower 70s, but cooler air filters in late Monday into Tuesday.
Lows return to the low to mid 40s Tuesday morning with highs near 60 degrees. There is a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon into the evening, but they will primarily remain along I-95 and near coastal communities.
Unlike Tuesday where only some of us will see rain, there is a much better chance for showers on Wednesday. The morning commute could be slow, with wet roads and even the possibility of thunder. We’ll reach the lower 60s in the afternoon ahead of another cool down to close out the work week.
Thursday morning will be chilly, with morning lows returning to the upper 30s inland and lower 40s for the Savannah metro. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 50 Thursday and Friday afternoon.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
