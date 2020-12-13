Chatham County Health Department holds event encouraging flu vaccination

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Free flu shots were given out in Chatham County on Sunday.
The Chatham County Health Department along with the YMCA of Coastal Georgia and Healthy Savannah teamed up to make it all happen.
Shots were free and health officials with the Chatham County Health Department say they’ve seen a great response in people getting vaccinated.
They’re encouraging everyone to get a flu shot. They say getting vaccinated cuts the risk of flu illness and hospitalization in half.
“We are getting a good response this year, but as always we want to get everybody in Chatham County,” said Chatham County Nurse Manager Tammi Brown. “We strongly encourage anyone who has not gotten a flu shot yet, please come out; they’re completely free. Especially in the midst of a pandemic, because we don’t know yet the effects of the flu and COVID together and so definitely having a flu shot on board will help alleviate symptoms of the flu and possibly COVID.”
