6 displaced after electrical fire on Sidney Court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Six people are without a home after an electrical fire happened Saturday night.
Savannah Fire responded to a Sidney Court home to find a small fire coming from an electrical outlet with arching wires coming down from the attic.
The fire was extinguished and the power was cut to the house. No one was injured. The Red Cross has assisted those that are displaced.
The Savannah Fire Department wants every family to have a fire-free holiday season. Remember these simple tips to help prevent electrical fires:
- Electrical work should only be done by a qualified electrician
- Plug only one heat-producing appliance, like a coffee maker, space heater or microwave, into a wall outlet at a time
- Never use an extension cord with heat-producing appliances, like space heaters, or major appliances, like refrigerators, washers, or dryers. Plug them directly into the wall
- Only use extension cords temporarily
- Have a qualified electrician install wall outlets where they are needed
