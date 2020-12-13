Family remembers slain wife of Fort Stewart soldier

Hinesville, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been more than two years since the wife of a deployed soldier was found dead in her on-post apartment at Ft. Stewart.
On December 11, Devin Ryan, a former federal inmate, pled guilty to destroying evidence in connection to the 2018 murder of Abree Boykin. Stafon Davis pled guilty in September to Boykin’s murder.
The family of Boykin said there’s still a long way to go in getting justice. Though the past years haven’t been easy, the memories they shared with Boykin give them hope.
“It’s been rough,” Arnitra King, Abree Boykin’s aunt, said of the past two years.
She described it as an “emotional rollercoaster.”
“We’ve just been really relying on our faith to kind of help us to, you know, endure and get through,” said King.
Although it’s been more than two years without her niece, King said she’s still not focusing on how Abree died, but more so on who Abree was, and her impact on those who love her.
“Her presence is missed, truly throughout our whole entire family,” said King.
King described her niece as someone who loved to help others, recalling a time Abree was driving to Atlanta and saw a burning car on the highway with people trapped inside.
“Abree just jumped out of her car, out of safety, and ran over to the people and began to pull them to safety,” said King.
It’s that story, as well as a memorial tree King put up after Abree passed, that’s helped the family the past two years.
The tree is lit up and covered in things Abree loved.
“She loved butterflies,” King said. “You know, she loved high-heel shoes. Her favorite color was pink.”
Another holiday and another birthday that she can’t celebrate with her niece.
Although there’s nothing that could bring Abree back, King said everyday is a celebration of her life.
“She really enjoyed and loved life,” said King.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.