Georgia Southern football lands quarterback commit

As a redshirt freshman, he played in 11 games, getting eight starts. Graham threw for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns, but had seven interceptions. The 6-1, 195 QB averaged more than 100 passing yards a game that year, finishing among the top-ten in the country for touchdown passes by a freshman. His first collegiate touchdown pass came against the number-one Clemson Tigers. He also rushed for 338 yards and three touchdowns at Tech.