Georgia Southern football lands quarterback commit

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After a crushing 34-26 home loss to Sun Belt foe Appalachian State Saturday night, Georgia Southern football got some positive news Sunday morning: former Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham is bringing his talents to Statesboro next season.
The redshirt sophomore entered the transfer portal on November 19 after playing in just one game (vs. Boston College, 6-13, 85 yards; 6-21 rushing) for the Yellow Jackets in 2020.
As a redshirt freshman, he played in 11 games, getting eight starts. Graham threw for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns, but had seven interceptions. The 6-1, 195 QB averaged more than 100 passing yards a game that year, finishing among the top-ten in the country for touchdown passes by a freshman. His first collegiate touchdown pass came against the number-one Clemson Tigers. He also rushed for 338 yards and three touchdowns at Tech.
Graham played in three games as a true freshman for the Jackets before redshirting.
As a high schooler at Fitzgerald, Graham was teammates with Georgia Southern senior running back JD King. He was a consensus four-star prospect, and led Fitzgerald to a 26-4 combined record over his sophomore and junior seasons, leading the team to the 2A state championship in 2015 and a runner-up finish in 2016.
Currently, the Eagles quarterback room looks like this:
- Starter: redshirt senior Shai Werts (shoulder injury)
- Second string: redshirt sophomore Justin Tomlin (ankle injury)
- Third string: redshirt senior Miller Mosley (transfer from Wofford)
- Others: redshirt junior Will Lovett Jr. (Troy transfer), freshman Connor Cigelske, freshman Sam Kenerson & freshman Alex Bowen
Werts and Mosley could choose to play another year, since the NCAA granted student-athletes another year of eligibility due to the pandemic. Currently, Georgia Southern does not have a permanent quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator named. Doug Ruse is serving in the interim.
