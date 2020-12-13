GHSA football semifinal match-ups

Match-ups for the semifinal round of the GHSA state football championship playoffs are set, as several local teams have advanced to the final four in their respective class.

GHSA football semifinal match-ups
GHSA logo (Source: GHSA)
By Lyndsey Gough | December 13, 2020 at 10:43 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 10:43 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Match-ups for the semifinal round of the GHSA state football championship playoffs are set, as several local teams have advanced to the final four in their respective class.

Class A Private

  • Calvary Day (9-4) at Trinity Christian (11-2)

Class A Public

  • Metter (13-0) vs. Irwin County (10-3)

Class AAA

  • Pierce County (11-1) vs. Crisp County (11-1)

Class AAAA

  • Benedictine (9-2) vs. Jefferson (13-0)

Class AAAAA

  • Coffee (10-2) at Cartersville (12-1)

All games are scheduled to be played December 18-19. See highlights from the quarterfinal round wins here.

State championship games will be played Dec. 28-30 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.