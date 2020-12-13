GHSA football semifinal match-ups

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Match-ups for the semifinal round of the GHSA state football championship playoffs are set, as several local teams have advanced to the final four in their respective class.
Class A Private
- Calvary Day (9-4) at Trinity Christian (11-2)
Class A Public
- Metter (13-0) vs. Irwin County (10-3)
Class AAA
- Pierce County (11-1) vs. Crisp County (11-1)
Class AAAA
- Benedictine (9-2) vs. Jefferson (13-0)
Class AAAAA
- Coffee (10-2) at Cartersville (12-1)
All games are scheduled to be played December 18-19. See highlights from the quarterfinal round wins here.
State championship games will be played Dec. 28-30 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
