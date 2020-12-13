Rain, breezy conditions move in after morning fog

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fog sticks around overnight into the early morning, especially along the coast. Temperatures start out in the low to mid 60s, which is just as warm as our average high this time of the year!
Monday will be a transition day for our weather, with a band of rain moving in from the west during the morning into the early afternoon. We could see an embedded thunderstorm or two within this band of rain, but severe weather is not expected.
Tybee Tides: 7:26AM 9.2′ I 1:59PM -0.6′ I 7:41PM 7.3′
The best chance of rain for the Savannah metro and the coast will be around lunchtime. We’ll also see an increase in wind speeds, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Cooler and drier air then filters in behind the rain.
Tuesday morning will be noticeably cooler, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s during the morning commute. Highs only top out in the upper 50s, with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon and evening along I-95 and the coast.
Another storm system passes to our north on Wednesday, bringing in a batch of rain moving in from the west to east throughout the day. This will dampen many roads across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Drier, cooler air settles in for the end of the week, with lows dropping back into the mid/upper 30s Friday morning.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
