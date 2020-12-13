15-year-old charged in connection to Beaufort shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -A 15-year-old has been arrested after a shooting in Beaufort on Friday left a teenager injured.
Beaufort Police responded to gunshots on Scott Street in downtown Beaufort. Officers found a teenager with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
Less than an hour later, officers were notified that a 15-year-old who was involved in the incident wanted to turn himself in.
According to Beaufort Police, investigators met with the suspect and his mother to conduct an interview.
At the end of the interview, the suspect was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Beaufort Police are continuing to investigate at this time.
