Bargain hunting for the holidays with CNET

“There’s kind of this myth that the best deals are all just on Black Friday or Cyber Monday or cyber week, and it’s really not the case. A lot of those deals extend through the whole holiday season and then a lot of deals also pop up right as companies are looking to make sure sales go really well and to optimize sales, there are lots of last minute sales to be had. There are times where and especially this is easy to do in digital, where companies will bump up the price of something, they’ll list this artificially high suggested price or retail price or that kind of thing and they put it on sale. We’ll really they’re coming back down to the normal price. So if you think you’re getting a good deal, google it a little bit and see you know other deals where you can see you know when this went on sale before was it higher than this, like is it truly lower than all the other times in the past, because a lot of times when you search you’ll see older deals on the same product or other prices, sometimes you’ll see lower prices.”