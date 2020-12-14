Bulloch Co. elementary school remains open amid water outage

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students and teachers at one Bulloch County school faced a challenge Monday - no water. A leak forced contractors to shut off the well at Stilson Elementary School while they made repairs.
A small crack in a big tank had school leaders pulling out all the resources to keep school in session today.
Crews already had the old reserve tank disconnected by midday. A deputy on patrol spotted water flowing from the pump house yesterday. Lunchroom crews sprang into action and made hundreds of sack lunches and sent them to classrooms.
Others hauled water by the tank load onto campus to flush toilets.
Superintendent Charles Wilson says 2020 has taught them plenty about finding solutions to challenges.
“It’s an adaptive mindset and a focus on what you’re here to accomplish and we’re here for our students,” Superintendent Wilson said.
The district gave parents the option to use distance learning this week during the repairs. Roughly nine percent of students took that option, with the rest coming to school in person.
They hope to have water flowing again by the end of the day Tuesday at the latest.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.