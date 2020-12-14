Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 12-14-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area today. Scattered showers will move off the coast around 1pm. Clouds will give way to clearing skies by mid afternoon. Southwest winds become west at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30mph possible. Clear and quiet tonight with seasonable temps. Coastal trough develops off the southeast coast Tuesday. This will bring more clouds Tuesday and scattered showers by afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to develop off the southeast coast Wednesday and slowly move to the northeast into Thursday. This will bring lots of clouds and a good chance for showers to that area Wednesday afternoon and evening. High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday will dry weather and below average temps. Another cold front moves through Sunday with our next rain chance.
Today will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers through 2pm then mostly clear. Highs in the low to mid 70s then falling into the 60s.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 42-47.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers by afternoon, highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday night will be cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low 60s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 50s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 30s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 60s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Coastal Waters Forecast:
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY through Tuesday night.
Today: SW winds becoming W at 10 to 20 knots with gusts to 30 knots, seas at 3-5 feet. Tonight: N winds becoming NE at 15-25 knots, seas at 3-5 feet. Tuesday: NE winds at 20-25 knots with gusts to 30 knots, seas at 4-7 feet.
