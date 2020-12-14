Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 12-14-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area today. Scattered showers will move off the coast around 1pm. Clouds will give way to clearing skies by mid afternoon. Southwest winds become west at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30mph possible. Clear and quiet tonight with seasonable temps. Coastal trough develops off the southeast coast Tuesday. This will bring more clouds Tuesday and scattered showers by afternoon. Low pressure is forecast to develop off the southeast coast Wednesday and slowly move to the northeast into Thursday. This will bring lots of clouds and a good chance for showers to that area Wednesday afternoon and evening. High pressure builds in Thursday through Saturday will dry weather and below average temps. Another cold front moves through Sunday with our next rain chance.