Eagles to the Big Easy: GA Southern to play in New Orleans Bowl

“This year has been like no other and this bowl game is a reward for our players, staff and fans. Special thanks go out to Billy Ferrante, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and all of the New Orleans Bowl staff for selecting us,” Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said in a statement released by the New Orleans Bowl. “To be given the opportunity to take on a great opponent in Louisiana Tech is something we’re excited for and we look forward to playing one more game in 2020.”