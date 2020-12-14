Eagles to the Big Easy: GA Southern to play in New Orleans Bowl

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern Eagles are headed to the Big Easy to wrap up the 2020 season.
The team announced Monday they will play in the 2020 New Orleans Bowl, facing Louisiana Tech from Conference USA. The game will be played Wednesday, December 23 inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The game will kick off at 3:00 EST and air on ESPN.
“This year has been like no other and this bowl game is a reward for our players, staff and fans. Special thanks go out to Billy Ferrante, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and all of the New Orleans Bowl staff for selecting us,” Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford said in a statement released by the New Orleans Bowl. “To be given the opportunity to take on a great opponent in Louisiana Tech is something we’re excited for and we look forward to playing one more game in 2020.”
The Eagles finished the regular season with a 7-5 record. This will be Southern’s fourth ever bowl game and first appearance in the New Orleans Bowl.
Louisiana Tech went 5-4 in 2020, including a 4-2 mark in C-USA play. The Bulldogs have the longest active bowl winning streak in FBS football, with six consecutive victories in bowl games. LA Tech won the New Orleans Bowl in 2015.
COVID-19 IMPACT
This year’s bowl game will be impacted by COVID-19. Only 3000 fans will be permitted inside the Superdome, per a bowl game release.
“Pandemic protocols will be in place and any tickets that may be made available will be very limited,” Bowl Executive Director/Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Senior Vice President Billy Ferrante said in a release. “Due to COVID-19, we will not host a traditional week of bowl experiences, but we look forward to creating a memorable experience for both participating universities, coaches and student-athletes.”
