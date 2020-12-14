Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early in-person voting begins Monday in Georgia for the state’s twin U.S. Senate runoffs.
The runoffs will determine the outcome of the races between Republican U.S. Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Registered voters will now be able to cast their ballots ahead of the Jan. 5 election. But there are some changes voters need to be aware of if they are planning to vote early in Chatham County.
Some places that were open for early voting in November will not be open for the runoff. The Pooler Recreation Center will not serve as an early voting location. Instead, Pooler voters are encouraged to use the Mosquito Control Office.
Also, due to the holidays, the early voting locations will not operate on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
“Just an unfortunate reality that a runoff falls ten days after Christmas. There will be a few days there where the hours will be lessened,” said Colin McRae, Chatham Board of Registrars Chair.
Voters can cast their ballot early in Chatham County at the following locations:
Be sure to keep checking the Elections Center at wtoc.com for hours throughout the early voting period. There will be modified hours some weeks and around the holidays.
