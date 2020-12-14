Hours for early voting in Long Co.

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting started across Georgia for the Senate runoffs in January.
Long County election officials say they saw their first wave of early voters starting at 8 a.m. Monday.
With a little over 10,000 voters in the county, officials say they expect people to really take advantage of the early voting period prior to Jan. 5.
Though they’ve seen a slow but steady flow to kick off the first day, they don’t expect it to stay that way for the days to follow.
“It’s going to be busy there’s no doubt. I don’t look for the numbers we had with the presidential because some people, for some reason, they just don’t come out with the runoffs like they do with the regular but it’s going to be busy, it’s going to be steady,” Long County Assistant Poll Manager Julie Skipper said.
Skipper says masks are not required. She says they thoroughly clean throughout the day and keep machines and equipment sprayed down with disinfectant.
Election officials say early voting will be available Monday through Friday until Thursday, Dec. 31 and they will have limited hours the week of Christmas.
- Early voting hours at the Mary Ann Odum Annex everyday: 8am-5pm all this week.
- Monday December 21st, 22nd and 23rd, early voting is from 8am-5pm.
- Wednesday, December 24th: Half day of early voting 8am-12pm.
- CHRISTMAS DAY ANNEX CLOSED
- Monday December 28th, 29th, 30th: 8am-5pm.
- December 31st 8am-12pm (LAST DAY TO EARLY VOTE)
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.