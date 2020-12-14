Lowcountry hospitals awaiting shipments of vaccine

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - COVID-19 has taken its toll on communities all over the South Carolina Lowcountry.
In Beaufort County, DHEC has confirmed almost 8,000 cases to date, leaving many wondering when they might be able to get a vaccination. That answer depends a lot on where you go and who you are.
At Beaufort Memorial, COVID-19 numbers have been fluctuating for a few months and they say recently they have started to rise again.
No one from Beaufort Memorial was available for comment but they did answer a few questions.
They have confirmed they will be receiving vaccines although they do not specify the shipment times.
They said right now there are a lot of unanswered questions. They do not know how many vaccines will be received but they have installed the necessary equipment.
They say frontline workers and first responders will be among the first people to receive the vaccinations. Members of the general public are more likely to receive one in the late spring early summer. To receive a vaccine, individuals will register through a national portal.
Across the Lowcountry, Coastal Carolina says they do expect to receive vaccines this week and vaccinations will start shortly after.
WTOC will have more updates on when that begins when more details are released.
