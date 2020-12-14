Monday: Band of lunch-time showers, then clearing, cooler and windy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday begins mostly dry, mild and mostly cloudy. Temperatures are in the low to mid-60s through the morning commute; warming into the low to mid-70s by lunch-time in Savannah as a cold front moves through.
A line of showers, and possible a rumble of thunder, is expected with this front. Temperatures cool a handful of degrees, the sky clears and wind blows behind the front. It’ll also become windy later this morning and afternoon; occasionally gusting to greater than 30 MPH.
It’ll feel chillier by the evening drive home and we’ll wake up to upper 30s and 40s Tuesday morning.
Tuesday begins mostly clear, but clouds increase later in the day and a few showers are possible as the next storm system approaches. Off and on rain is forecast, along with chilly temperatures, Wednesday.
Colder, sunnier weather filters in as we end the work-week. A few more showers are possible as early as this-coming Sunday as temperatures begin to return to mild levels and moisture increases.
Have a great day,
Cutter
