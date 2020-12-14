A new ‘sign’ of the times

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At one polling location in Chatham County Monday both sides were out trying to snag some support for their candidates.
Even though they may be from different parties it doesn’t mean they can’t get along.
“Sign waving isn’t the top metric out there, but you do what you can,” said democratic supporter Curran Ford.
Ford, and republican backer Karen Haythorne spent their morning doing just that.
Waving signs and flags outside the Eisenhower polling location in Savannah.
Serving as a reminder.
“Even just one person out here waving kind of plants that seed like, ‘oh yeah, I can vote early this week,” said Ford.
And of course, trying to win over some voters.
“We got to change some minds. That’s the thing we’re always trying to do,” adds Haythorne.
Which is often easier said than done.
“Well, I’ve been called a communist and sworn at,” said Ford
“And of course, the liberals are still mad at Trump,” says Haythorne.
Both subjected to plenty of name calling, but it seemed on this sidewalk the right, and the left finally shared a common ground.
“She had pulled up and was unloading,” Ford says.
“He’s a nice guy, invited me to park over here,” adds Haythorne.
Setting aside their differences.
“We’re going to get along; we’re going to get along. That’s the way it should be. We’re all Americans first,” Haythorne said.
Perhaps even teaming up for a common goal?
“The most important priority is we don’t want any accidents, we want safe parking, so we’ll work together,” said Ford.
Even if safe parking is as far as their partnership goes.
“We’re not going to change each other’s mind today,” laughed Ford.
And that’s okay.
In fact, if Ford and Haythorne can coexist on this thin patch of concrete, maybe we can all find a common ground after all.
“We can’t afford to keep fighting Americans. This is crazy we got to stick together, really do and do good for the country,” said Haythorne.
