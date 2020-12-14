North Atlantic right whale and calf spotted near Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A North Atlantic right whale and its calf were spotted on Friday near Hilton Head Island.
An amazing photo of the pair was captured by local fisherman and owner of Outcast Sport Fishing, Chip Michalove, of Hilton Head. He says as small as the calf looks, it is still about 15 feet long.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says North Atlantic right whales are endangered and only about 400 are left with fewer than 100 breeding females.
Another set of these whales were spotted earlier this month off the coast of Cumberland Island.
The calving season for right whales runs from November into April.
